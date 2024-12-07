  • Services

Portumna student has way with words

Published:

A young Galway student has been crowned as the senior winner at this year’s National Europe Direct Soapbox Finals which took place at the Royal College of Physicians in Dublin recently.

Ava Young from Portumna Community School – representing Europe Direct Ballinasloe – was the winner of the 17 and over category, with Cian Smyth of Bailieborough Community School in Cavan winning the under 16 section.

Muhammad Ashir Anwar from Coláiste Muire Máthair in Galway City – also representing Europe Direct Ballinasloe – was one of the eight finalists on the U16 category.

‘A.I. is not a threat to humanity’ was the topic for debate for this year’s competition, and all through autumn, contestants have been battling the length and breadth of the country, passionately defending or attacking the idea.

The Grand Final followed on from eight regional finals – the culmination of the 14th annual Soapbox Competition.

The competition is fostered and supported by the European Commission and facilitated by the Local Government Management Agency (LGMA) and the eight Europe Directs, located in public libraries around the country.

The Europe Direct network is a European-wide network of information points for EU citizens which form the link on the ground between the European Commission and its citizens.

Paula Butler, Assistant LGMA Assistant CEO and Chair of the judging panel, extended congratulations to all entrants and complemented the very high standard of those who participated in the competition.

Pictured: Ava Young from Portumna Community School accepts her prize from Paula Butler, LGMA Assistant CEO, Chair of the Judging Panel.

