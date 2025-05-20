Portumna mart to reopen tomorrow following suspension of license

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portumna Mart is set to reopen tomorrow, after being closed for several weeks due to the suspension of its license.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority received approval for the move in the High Court late last month.

It was related to questions over some management and accounting practices.

It’s now been given approval to reopen – and all sales going forward will be on a pay on the day basis.

Chair of Portumna Mart, Pat Hardiman, told Galway Talks they’re delighted that everything’s been cleared up.