Portumna is chosen for famine gathering

Portumna is chosen for famine gathering
The beautifully restored Irish Workhouse Centre, located within the historic Portumna Workhouse complex, has been chosen as the location for the 2026 National Famine Commemoration next May – the first time the event has taken place in Galway.

As in previous years, the programme will include military honours, culminating in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony in remembrance of all those who suffered or perished during the Great Irish Famine.

The decision was announced this week by Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O’Donovan, who is also Chair of the National Famine Commemoration Committee.

“It is with a deep sense of solemnity and respect that I announce Portumna, Co. Galway, as the location for the 2026 National Famine Commemoration,” he said.

“The Irish Workhouse Centre in Portumna stands on a site of immense historical significance, a place that bears direct witness to the hardship, loss, and upheaval experienced arising from An Gorta Mór.

“As one of the best-preserved workhouse complexes in the country, it offers a uniquely fitting setting for reflection on one of the most defining and tragic periods in our nation’s history.

“Having hosted both the National and International Famine Commemorations earlier this year, I have been deeply moved by the impact of this solemn event on local communities, and we look forward to working closely with Galway County Council, the Irish Workhouse Centre and the people of Portumna and East Galway in the lead-in to next year’s event,” he added.

The National Famine Commemoration was established in 2008 and rotates by province on an annual basis.

The selection of Portumna was made by the National Famine Commemoration Committee, following a call to the local authorities in Connacht in September.

Pictured: Minister Patrick O’Donovan.

