Portumna farmer has sentenced reduced for manslaughter of elderly aunt

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Portumna farmer – who was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence for killing his elderly aunt after he drove over her in an agricultural teleporter – has had his sentence reduced.

61 year old Michael Scott of Gortanumera, Portumna had appealed his sentence of six years in prison for the manslaughter of Chrissie Treacy in 2018.

Today, his sentence has been reduced by 18 months, despite the judge labelling Michael Scott’s previous behavious to his aunt as ‘thuggish’.

Michael Scott – now 61 years of age – had pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Treacy outside her home in Derryhiney, Portumna on the 27th April, 2018.

Following a trial in 2023, a jury found Michael Scott not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on the basis of gross negligence.

During today’s appeal, Justice Brian O’Moore reduced the sentence after considering Scott’s remorse, lack of previous convictions, long work history, status as a family man and his low risk of reoffending.

At the Court of Appeal, the judge said the aggravating factors were Scott’s obstructed view and him not keeping a proper lookout while reversing in the vehicle.

He also noted Scott’s previous behaviour towards his aunt, which he described as ranging from “unacceptable to thuggish”.

However, he disagreed with the original judge’s finding that Scott’s offending warranted a headline sentence of eight years.

He found that this was an error and quashed the sentence before imposing the new sentence, which he backdated to June 12, 2023.