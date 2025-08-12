This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portumna could record one of the country’s hottest temperatures today

It’s one of two areas being monitored by weather forecasters as Ireland faces into a possible heatwave this week

Temperatures topped 25 degrees yesterday and could hit 30 degrees today

On July 12th Mount Dillon in Roscommon recorded the country’s hottest temperature so far this year at 31.1 degrees Celsius

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel explains why Portumna and north of Athlone are on track today for high temperatures