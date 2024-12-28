  • Services

Services

Portiuncula University Hospital warns of high attendances due to flu

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

Portiuncula University Hospital warns of high attendances due to flu
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Portiuncula University Hospital is treating a high number of patients with flu which is leading to long wait times and increased pressure on hospital services.

The flu virus is actively circulating in our communities and is expected to reach the highest levels so far this season, over the coming days. In order to keep all our patients safe and minimise the risk of outbreaks in the hospital we are asking the public to please be aware of all the healthcare options available coming into the weekend.

Symptoms of flu include a high temperature, aches and pains, headache, sore throat or cough. If you have any of these symptoms please do not visit a loved one in the hospital. Please postpone your visit until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, this will reduce the risk of spreading infection to people who are sick and vulnerable.

For mild illness or non-urgent conditions there are a number of treatment options open to you depending on your illness – being prepared and knowing where to go will mean that you will get treated more quickly and will ease pressures on the healthcare system. The out of hours GP service, Roscommon Injury Unit and pharmacies are open this weekend for expert advice and treatment.

People should check the HSE website for useful advice on common illnesses such as colds, coughs, flu, earache and sore throats and keeping well.

Emergency Departments are always available to treat seriously ill patients and the sickest patients are seen first. People with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.

James Keane, PUH Hospital Manager said, “Our staff are working very hard to care for the many seriously ill patients in the hospital and we need to do everything we can to protect our patients from additional risks of the flu virus. All visitors are urged to wash their hands properly and use hand gel regularly while in the hospital. For your protection, masks are available in the main hospital foyer and in the wards.”

Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing infection by seasonal influenza viruses and can reduce severe disease that can lead to hospitalisation and death. Visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist to get a vaccine.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Academic Appointed Head of Department of Language and Literacy at Mary Immaculate College

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway Academic has been appointed Head of Departme...

no_space
Patricia goes to dogs with latest novel

The Lost Dogs, for ages 6+, is the latest novel from Galway author and Children’s Laureate Patric...

no_space
University bullying: staff not confident of action

A sizeable cohort of the workforce at University of Galway have concerns that their employer woul...

no_space
Demolition of replica Claddagh cottage okayed

City planners have given the green light for the demolition of a replica of an old Claddagh thatc...

no_space
Preparations in full swing for annual Renmore Panto

Christmas or not, it’s all systems go for members of the city’s Renmore Pantomime Society as they...

no_space
Council to seek go-ahead for Dublin Road bus plan

The next major step in a planned transformation of Galway City’s public transport infrastructure ...

no_space
New plan to harness the city’s canals to produce electricity

Galway is powering its way back to the future with a new plan to harness the city’s canals for th...

no_space
John Connolly, the TD, is playing senior hurling now!

Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley John Connolly, Galway West’s newest...

no_space
Survey reveals Oranmore, Claregalway and Athenry are top choices for affordable housing in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recent survey has revealed that Oranmore, Claregalw...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up