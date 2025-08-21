  • Services

Services

Portiuncula Maternity Alliance extremely disappointed HSE won't reverse decision over high risk pregnancies

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Portiuncula Maternity Alliance extremely disappointed HSE won't reverse decision over high risk pregnancies
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance is ‘extremely disappointed’ the HSE won’t reverse the decision to move high risk pregnancies away from the hospital.

It’s after yesterday’s lengthy meeting between officials and public representatives heard the HSE sees no return to the full restoration of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

It follows a protest in the town last weekend, which saw thousands of people turn out to support the Portiuncula Maternity Allinance’s calls.

The group was set up following July’s decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Independent Councillor Evelyn Parsons feels there’s a lot of information being held back

And Health Minister Jennifer Carroll Mac Neill will be speaking to John Morley next on Galway Talks

More like this:
no_space
200 illegally caught lobsters seized in Ballyconneely

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 200 illegally caught lobsters have been seized i...

no_space
42 notices to convert commercial properties into 128 homes in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM42 notices to convert commercial properties into home...

no_space
Former Barnados CEO says Labour backing Catherine Connolly for President is 'mistake'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFergus Finlay says it was a mistake for the Labour Pa...

no_space
Health Minister says 'no alternative' to Portiuncula maternity services decision

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says there ...

no_space
Works to improve water supply in Kilcolgan and Ballinderreen begin next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks to improve water supply in the areas of Kilcolg...

no_space
Galway marks US deepening ties with Milwaukee during Irish Fest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high-level Galway delegation has attended a special...

no_space
Over 500 child assessment of need applications overdue in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM565 assessment of need applications for children are ...

no_space
Galway markes US deepening ties with Milwaukee during Irish Fest

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA high-level Galway delegation has attended a special...

no_space
Dexcom will deliver huge 1,000 jobs boost

Dexcom is actively recruiting more than 1,000 permanent positions which it needs to fill at its n...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up