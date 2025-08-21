Portiuncula Maternity Alliance extremely disappointed HSE won't reverse decision over high risk pregnancies

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Portiuncula Maternity Alliance is ‘extremely disappointed’ the HSE won’t reverse the decision to move high risk pregnancies away from the hospital.

It’s after yesterday’s lengthy meeting between officials and public representatives heard the HSE sees no return to the full restoration of maternity services at Portiuncula Hospital.

It follows a protest in the town last weekend, which saw thousands of people turn out to support the Portiuncula Maternity Allinance’s calls.

The group was set up following July’s decision to transfer high-risk pregnancies from the hospital on the back of reviews into care being provided there.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Independent Councillor Evelyn Parsons feels there’s a lot of information being held back

