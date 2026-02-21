Portiuncula introduces new Wellness Walkways to support patient recovery

The path to recovery can be a slow one at times – but the team at Portiuncula University Hospital are aiming to make sure that it is paved with support for mind and body!

Because the hospital has recently introduced two new Wellness Walkways designed to support patients’ health and wellbeing during recovery from illness and injury. The initiative is already demonstrating significant benefits, enriching the overall recovery experience for patients.

The Wellness Walkways, which are linked to Garbally Ward and Orchard Ward, were developed through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach involving Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Nursing, and the Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service (PALS).

Each walkway features a series of stations offering a range of physical and cognitive exercises.

These stations provide patients with opportunities to engage in gentle movement and mental stimulation, supporting physical rehabilitation and cognitive wellbeing within a safe and therapeutic environment.

The project was funded by the HSE Nurse Practice Development Unit (NPDU), reflecting the hospital’s continued commitment to developing health-promoting environments that foster patient recovery and independence.

“The Wellness Walkways are a wonderful example of how thoughtful design and teamwork can enhance patient recovery,” said Hospital Manager James Keane.

“By encouraging safe movement and cognitive engagement in a calming environment, these walkways support patients to regain confidence and independence as part of their recovery journey,” he added.

Lisa O’Looney, Senior Physiotherapist at Portiuncula University Hospital, said that the Wellness Walkways provided patients with a safe and welcoming space to continue their rehabilitation beyond formal therapy sessions.

“They promote independence, build confidence, encourage physical activity, and play an important role in supporting the emotional wellbeing that is vital to recovery.”

Pictured: Lisa O’Looney, Senior Physiotherapist at Portiuncula University Hospital pictured with Niall Payne from Athlone on the Wellness Walkway, adjacent to the Garbally Ward.