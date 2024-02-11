Portiuncula Hospital to hold Remembrance Service for bereaved parents tomorrow
Portiuncula Hospital is holding a Remembrance Service tomorrow for families who have experienced the loss of a baby or child.
The hospital is inviting parents and their families who have experienced bereavement through the death of a child.
It is also welcoming those who have lost a baby through miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, still birth or after birth.
It’ll take place in the hospital chapel from 7:30PM, with light refreshments afterwards.
