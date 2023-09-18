Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon sept 18)

They’ll be located in the former outpatients area, which was moved to a modular facility with increased space.





It comes as work continues on a new 50-bed ward block which is set to be completed next year.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says these are important projects that will relieve pressure on the hospital.

