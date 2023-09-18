  • Services

Services

Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward

Published:

Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/29mj5f/portiuncula_today_12_beds6kpbe.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon sept 18)

They’ll be located in the former outpatients area, which was moved to a modular facility with increased space.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It comes as work continues on a new 50-bed ward block which is set to be completed next year.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says these are important projects that will relieve pressure on the hospital.

The post Portiuncula Hospital officially opens 12 new bed ward appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Three more appear in court over public disorder in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Three more men have appeared at Galway District Court charged in re...

no_space
Overnight rain and wind warnings for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is included in three weather warnings which have been issue...

no_space
Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale

Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped a...

no_space
Concerns over repeated Do Not Consume notices for Inishbofin water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over repeated Do Not Consume notices bei...

no_space
Bon Secours Hospital signs agreement to host clinical placements for TUS nursing students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bon Secours Hospital in Galway has signed an agreement with TU...

no_space
12 new beds to open at Portiuncula Hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 new beds are to be opened at Portiuncula Hospital today (mon se...

no_space
Gardaí make 19th arrest over public disorder incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have arrested four more people in relation to the public or...

no_space
RSA comes under fire for ‘victim blaming’ campaign

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has defended its ‘be seen, be safe’ campaign for pedestrians and ...

no_space
Call for Criminal Assets Bureau to set up office in Galway

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) should establish a temporary office in Galway to crack down orga...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up