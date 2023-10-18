  • Services

Portiuncula Hospital launches new Midwifery Service to enhance postnatal care

A pilot service to enhance postnatal care has been launched by the Maternity Department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

The pilot programme will offer postnatal clinic appointments to all women on day five and day ten after their baby is born.


Women will be invited to attend a 45 minute consultation in Athlone, Loughrea or Ballinasloe, and referrals and follow-up care will be provided as required.

In addition, a midwife is available two hours a day, 7 days a week, to provide postnatal support over the phone to the women.

Deirdre Naughton, Director of Midwifery, explains what the aim of the service is and why it was introduced:

