Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe second most overcrowded in the country today

Portiuncula Hospital is the second most overcrowded facility in the country today as it battles high levels of flu.

44 people are awaiting a bed at the Ballinasloe facility which is rarely on the most overcrowded list, with Limerick the most overcrowded with 85 on trolleys

Portiuncula Hospital released a statement over the weekend, warning of long wait times as it deals with a high number of patients with flu

It’s the second consecutive day of high figures with 41 yesterday and today’s 44 people on trolleys

University Hospital Galway has a trolley list of 17, which is low for the city facility

It comes as HSE West and North West is asking the public to protect themselves and those most vulnerable this week as flu cases continue to rise in the community.

Nationally almost 1000 people are in hospitals across the country being treated for flu, a rise of 300 since last week.

Roscommon-Galway TD and outgoing GP Dr. Martin Daly TD is calling on residents in Roscommon and Galway to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their communities as hospitals struggle under the festive wave of viral illnesses, including influenza, RSV, Covid-19, and norovirus.

People with flu like symptoms are being urged to speak to their GP, out of hours services or pharmacist, and not to attend emergency departments unless it strictly necessary.