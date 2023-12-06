  • Services

Portiuncula Hospital and Merlin Park Hospital win national catering awards

Published:

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and Merlin Park Hospital in Galway City have won national catering awards at the Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards.

Portiuncula took home a gold award, while Merlin Park Hospital received a silver award.


The awards were handed out for their healthy menus offered to both staff and visitors at a ceremony in Dublin.

The Happy Heart Healthy Eating Awards are a joint inicitative between the HSE and the Irish Heart Foundation, and has been running for over 25 years.

