Portiuncula gets a ringing endorsement on maternity

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
Portiuncula University Hospital’s maternity unit has been ranked among one of the best performing in the country in the latest National Maternity Experience Survey (NMES).
This comes less than six months after the HSE moved to transfer ‘higher risk’ pregnancies out of the Ballinasloe hospital citing concerns over clinical risk.
The survey invited women who gave birth in February and March of this year to share their experiences of antenatal, labour, birth and postnatal care at maternity units nationwide.
In almost all areas surveyed as part of the National Care Experience Programme’s study, Portiuncula outperformed the national average – and scored higher than University Hospital Galway (UHG) where Ballinalsoe’s high-risk patients are being sent.
Ballinasloe-based Councillor Evelyn Parsons (Ind) said these results highlighted the need for the release of “hard data and written evidence” to explain why the decision had been made to “effectively downgrade” services at Portiuncula – and to allow for a public discussion on what can be done to see those services restored.
As expectant mothers with higher risk pregnancies from East Galway and surrounding areas faced travelling to Galway City or to other maternity units in the midlands, Cllr Parsons said it was critical that all the facts were laid out.
“To make any change to a maternity service, which is obviously a very important service, the evidence and data supporting that change should be made public,” she said, noting that Portiuncula also scored highest in the region in the 2020 NMES, showing a ‘consistency’ in care.
The results of this national survey, said the Independent councillor, showed that Portiuncula was delivering high-quality maternity care. It also showed that UHG’s performance was “acceptable, but not leading . . . despite its specialist status”.
Cllr Parsons said the survey also showed that postnatal care was a ‘weakness’ at UHG but was one of Portiuncula’s strengths.
“This is not about pitting one service against the other. But patient satisfaction is hugely significant and is very interlinked with care – across antenatal, birth, neonatal and postnatal care.
“I don’t want to be simplistic and say this tells the whole story and I am mindful that there are more reports to come. And there may well be other figures that back the HSE’s decision on Portiuncula – but we haven’t been provided with them,” she said.
In the NMES report, Portiuncula’s score out of 10 in antenatal care is 7.7 – the equal highest in the country for hospital settings. That puts it above the national average and above University Hospital Galway which scored 6.7.
In scores for care during labour and birth by maternity service, Portiuncula was marked 8.3 out of 10 – bang on the national average and above UHG’s score of 7.9.
Pictured: Portiuncula Hospital…positive report.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Huge turn-out as President comes home for launch of Shantalla’s history
The protocols were observed, as a clearway was somehow mined through the jam-packed ballroom of t...
Flu outbreak shows no signs of downturn
Flu continued to spread across Galway as hospitalisations increased again in the past week – bad ...
Blood Bike West volunteers continue their vital service through the holidays
As most of the population takes a rest over Christmas, a group of Galway volunteers will be takin...
Toyota introduces new motor insurance offering for Toyota and Lexus drivers
A new Toyota and Lexus Motor Insurance product has been launched in Ireland offering Toyota and L...
Payments made to forgotten farmers
NEARLY 450 of the so-called ‘Forgotten Farmers’ received Dept. of Agriculture payments last week,...
Report exposes Fianna Fáil omnishambles over Gavin
World of Politics with Harry McGee Fianna Fáil’s greatest sin during its botched presidential ...
Celebrating community and nature
Since 2008 the Burrenbeo landscape trust has been showing how farmers can work with nature to ben...
Siúcra keeps it sweet for launch of their lastest EP
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell In the depths of Covid, a restricted bubble of friends discove...
Wishing the Christmas tree had a much longer shelf life
A Different View with Dave O’Connell A dog, they say, is for life and not just for Christmas. ...