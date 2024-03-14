Portershed announced new childcare facility Seomra Bábóg
PorterShed has announced a new childcare facility, to aid working parents.
Seomra Bábóg allows children to talk and play, while the parent or guardian can watch a PorterShed event stream in comfort.
Parents and guardians can contact the team prior to any event to make arrangements.
