Portarlington woman wins coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit
Laois woman Davina Knight from Portarlington has won the coveted Best Dressed title on Ladies Day at Ballybrit.
Her black two piece of a puffed sleeve top and ballet length full skirt, teamed with a large bow-style net hat, has won her ten thousand euro in cash.
Best Hat this year has gone to Eva Hayes Morrissey, a secondary school teacher from County Limerick.
Her winning Cathriona King creation was a side-disc hat with a gold embellished trim, teamed with a red two piece jacket and skirt has won her three thousand euro cash.
The judging team comprised Head Judge Mandy Maher, Kieran O’Malley of the sponsors the Connacht Hospitality Group and guest judge Michelle Regazzoli-Stone, the Mrs Glam brand co-creator.
