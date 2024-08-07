  • Services

Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway

Published:

Portable E-coli test for water developed in Galway
A new portable technology for on-the-spot testing of drinking water quality to detect E.coli bacteria has been developed by University of Galway scientists.

One in 20 small private water supplies and private group schemes in Ireland failed to meet E.coli standards in 2023.


E.coli can cause severe stomach illnesses and in some cases life-threatening complications, especially in children under five, older people and immunocompromised individuals.

A team led by Dr Zina Alfahl and Dr Louise O’Connor developed the technology for rapid, sensitive and accurate testing of E.coli in water sources.

Dr O’Connor says the test could be crucial in preventing outbreaks of infection in families and communities, especially those using wells, private water supplies and groundwater schemes.

Their results have been published in the journal Microbiology.

