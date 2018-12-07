Popular Handel’s Messiah at Cathedral

Galway Cathedral is the venue this Saturday evening, December 8, for Handel’s Messiah performed by the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Resurgam Chamber Choir, with guest director Robert Hollingworth director, soprano Anna Devlin, counter-tenor William Purefoy, tenor Dean Power and baritone Alex Ashworth.

Presented by Music for Galway, the performance will start at 7.30pm. Irish Baroque Orchestra’s annual production of Handel’s masterpiece is a glorious and hugely popular event. Joined by outstanding soloists and the wonderful Resurgam chamber choir, this performance tells the universal story of triumph over trial, where life’s sorrows and despairs are met by hope and joy.

The guest director Robert Hollingworth, is Artistic Director of the multi award-winning British solo voice ensemble, I Fagiolini. He has a background as a singer, which he will bring to bear on Handel’s much-loved masterpiece.

■ Tickets are €25/€22.50 and €20 for MFG Friends. Booking on 091 705962, O’Maille’s Shop Street, Galway, or www.music forgalway.ie.