Popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen has died at the age of 74

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The hugely popular Galway crime writer Ken Bruen has passed away at the age of 74.

Best known for his Jack Taylor crime series, Bruen authored more than 50 books over a distinguished career, making him one of Ireland’s most prominent crime writers.

Born in Galway in 1951, Bruen was educated at Gormanston College and Trinity College Dublin, where he earned a PhD in metaphysics.

He spent 25 years teaching English around the world before turning to writing in the mid-1990s.

Bruen’s works include two long-running series, the Jack Taylor books and the Inspector Brant novels.

Nine Jack Taylor novels were adapted into a TV series shot in Galway, and his 2001 novel London Boulevard became a 2010 film starring Keira Knightley and Colin Farrell.

Ken Bruen passed away overnight at University Hospital Galway.

He is survived by his wife, Phyl Kennedy, and their daughter, Grace.

Funeral arrangements will be confirmed later.