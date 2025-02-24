Pop-up pool in Ballinderreen facing funding obstacles

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planned pop-up pool for South Galway is facing obstacles in relation to funding.

Full planning permission has been granted for an accessible 12 metre long pool on the grounds of Ballinderreen GAA pitch.

However, the council has outlined that the project may struggle to qualify for some grants, due to the pool being a temporary structure.

Susan Carroll of the Kinvara Regional Swimming Pool Committee attended a Loughrea area council meeting this week, to ask for support: