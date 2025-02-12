  • Services

Pop icons Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield to play the Big Top

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pop icons Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield are to play the Heineken Big Top at this year’s Galway International Arts Festival

The Festival and the Róisín Dubh have announced that Sophie will headline the gig on July 17th with Natasha as her very special guest

Spohie Ellis-Bextor’s musical career spans over 25-years with five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles.

Her hits include Murder on the Dancefloor and Take Me Home while her Kitchen Discos came to prominence during Covid

Galway International Arts Festival runs from July 14th to 27th

