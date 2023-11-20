Poor Clares publish tenth anniversary edition of best selling book for the soul

Galway’s Poor Clares have just published an updated tenth anniversary edition of their number best-selling book Calm the Soul – in perfect time to offer Christmas nourishment of a different kind.

“In the ten years since the original edition was published, we have received many letters and feedback from people who have found the book very helpful,” said Mother Abbess, Sr Colette.

“In view of all that has happened on a global level during that time we believe that there is definitely an appetite for this revised and updated edition, and we believe that it will resonate with many people, both young and old, and help them navigate through difficult times,” she added.

The new material in the book includes reflections and prayers for those coping with anxiety as well as prayers for young people and for those challenged by aging, family conflict, bullying, Internet use and fear of missing out.

A new section on accompanying the sick and dying is also among the topics treated in the book.

Drawing on their experience of the issues people are approaching them to pray for, the sisters decided to use the opportunity of a tenth anniversary edition, presented to them by publisher Hachette Ireland, to include these new prayers and reflections that speak to the times that we are living through.

“Often, the values we encounter in the digital world are a challenge to the Christian understanding of our inherent dignity and value as human beings,” said Sr Colette.

“We believe that connecting with God through prayer is vital to counteracting the forces that rob us of our sense of worth.

“Our intention with this updated edition of Calm the Soul is the same as the original, namely to support those who wish to nourish their relationship with God or indeed reconnect with God through prayer.

“This relationship enhances our humanity and equips us with the confidence and conviction that we have something to offer our fellow human beings and that we can help to make the world a better place,” the Abbess continued.

The original Calm the Soul, A Book of Wisdom and Prayer – published in 2013 – was an instant best-seller in the Irish hardback, non-fiction best sellers list.

Then as now, the aim of the book is to help the readers ‘calm their souls’ – and their minds as well – with simple practices of prayer and contemplation.

The Poor Clares, who came to Galway in the mid-17th century, espouse the virtues of poverty, prayer, spirituality, tranquillity and inner calmness.

Over recent years, the Poor Clares have considerably increased their profile at their Nuns’ Island convent – copper fastening their place in the heart of the city, and the hearts of its citizens.

The book is published by Hachette Ireland in hardback and is available in all good bookstores.

Pictured: ANYONE FOR TEA: The Galway Poor Clare Sisters enjoy a cuppa at the launch of the updated 10th anniversary edition of their best-selling book Calm the Soul. Back, left to right: Sister Clare Marie, Sister Gabriel, Sister Colette, Sister Faustina, Sister Catherine and Sister Therese. Seated in front are Sister Bonaventure (left) and Sister Anthony. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.