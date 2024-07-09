Poor Clares mark 375th anniversary of the granting of Nuns’ Island site
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A special event took place in the city today to mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of the Nuns’ Island site to the Poor Clares.
On display today at the monastary was the original document dated to 1649 that granted their petition for land, having first arrived in 1642.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Sister Colette is the Abbess of the Galway Poor Clares – and she spoke to Chris Benn about their long and rich history.
Mayor of Galway Peter Keane attended today’s event – and explained his special connection to the Poor Clares.
The post Poor Clares mark 375th anniversary of the granting of Nuns’ Island site appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Former Mayor concerned over lack of “Plan B” if Galway Ring Road rejected
Former Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare is concerned that there isn’t a concrete “Plan B&#...
Owner of Grá Chocolates hopes to open Galway’s first chocolate factory
Gráinne Mullins, owner of Grá Chocolates, is hoping to build Galway’s first-ever chocolate ...
Frustration grows as never-ending saga of Loughrea traffic lights rumbles on
Frustration is growing in Loughrea, as a seemingly never-ending saga over traffic lights rumbles ...
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is right time for new Green Party leader
Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says now is the right time for a new leader, as Roderic O&#...
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 1
Episode one of the news team’s programme exploring media literacy explores the following to...
Significant water outages in Spiddal area due to burst watermain
There are significant water outages in the Spiddal area due to a burst watermain. Uisce Eireann s...
Gardaí freeze bank accounts and seize cash after searches in Tuam and Moycullen
Bank accounts have been frozen while €75,000 in cash, three vehicles and a large amount of high v...
New €4m Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park to open in October
The new Cystic Fibrosis Unit at Merlin Park University Hospital is expected to open in October. C...
Mayor of Galway to mark 375th anniversary of granting of city site to Poor Clare nuns
The Mayor of Galway Peter Keane will later today mark the 375th anniversary of the granting of th...