Polling stations open today for Presidential election on Galway islands

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Voting in the Presidential election on Galway’s islands will take place today. (25/10)

Polling stations will open this morning on the Aran Islands and Inishbofin and 8 other offshore islands around Ireland.

The electorate will vote on who they want as the next President of Ireland and whether or not blasphemy should be left in the Constitution as a criminal offence.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…