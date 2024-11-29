Polling stations now open across Galway’s three constituencies

Polling stations have just opened across Galway’s three constituencies for voting in the general election

In the five seat Galway West constituency, votes will be cast in 196 boxes for 17 candidates

In the now four seat Galway East area, voters will go to 168 boxes to vote for 14 candidates

While the newly redrawn Roscommon/Galway constituency has 124 boxes – where there are 11 names on the ballot paper

The polls are open until 10 tonight, and voters are reminded to bring a valid form of ID to the polling station.

Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary, has this advice for first time voters:

And a reminder that Galway Bay fm news will bring you live coverage of the counts for all three constituencies from 10 tomorrow morning right through until the last seat is filled