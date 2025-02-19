Political defacement of Oranmore billboard claims Shannon Airport a "genocidal warport"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The defacement of a billboard in Oranmore claims Shannon Airport is a “genocidal warport”.

The billboard, on the Coast Road towards Galway City, advertised the phrase “We’re Ireland’s Favourite Airport” alongside a logo of Shannon Airport.

But so-called ‘guerilla artists’ have altered it to read “We’re Ireland’s Genocidal Warport”.

Galway Alliance Against War has welcomed the move, saying it highlights the links between Shannon and war in Gaza, as well as the various wars on terror since 2003.