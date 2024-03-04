Policing meeting hears of major concerns over Galway teens using “laughing gas”
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A policing meeting has heard of major concerns over the use of “laughing gas” by teens in Galway.
The meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee heard there is evidence of empty cans in parks and playgrounds.
While commonly used in medicine for relaxation and pain relief, nitrous oxide also attracts misuse for its ability to induce a feeling of intoxication.
Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare says it’s a very worrying development.
