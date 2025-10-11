Plumber was on dope to help ease his anxiety

Published:
-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
A plumber was using cannabis to self-medicate for anxiety while weaning himself off harder drugs, a court was told.
Kevin Geoghegan, of Emlagh, Cleggan and Tom Barry House, Clifden, appeared nervous when he was stopped by Gardaí on June 13 last year, Clifden District Court was told. A search of his car uncovered €1,380 worth of cannabis along with two weighing scales and rolls of plastic.
His solicitor Caitriona Vine handed in three references from clients as well as a medical report detailing the defendant’s previous drug addiction.
“He is trying to self-medicate for anxiety and cannabis is the means he did that…He was sharing the cannabis with his partner for the duration of their stay at his parents’ house. The scales were to measure out the amounts he was using as he was baking products. The wrapping was how it had come,” he told Clifden District Court.
“He’s pleading guilty to Section 15 [possession of illegal drugs for sale or supply] in the context of using it in his family unit. There’s no evidence he was financially gaining from the product.”
Judge Fiona Lydon asked if he was still using drugs. Ms Vine said her client was now “a moderate user” as he was mindful of the risk of driving while under the influence.
“The letter from the GP shows he’s making every effort to deal with his issues, which were of a different character.”
Geoghegan, 50, had no previous convictions.
When asked if he had previous convictions from Canada, where he had moved from, Ms Vine said he did not.
Judge Lydon reminded the defendant that cannabis was illegal in Ireland, and he should consider attending rehab.
“It’s a considerable amount of cannabis. We cannot use it or supply it or share it in Ireland. I’m not sure I accept he’s not sharing it.”
She adjourned the case until January 22 to give him the opportunity to do a Prime for Life Programme which examines the risks associated with drug and alcohol use and to engage with the Probation Services.
He was fined €240 for a second charge of holding a mobile phone while driving on January 29
last year.
Pictured: Judge Fiona Lydon.
