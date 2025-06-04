Pálás cinema to host Galway Film Fleadh 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Pálás cinema will host part of this year’s Galway Film Fleadh in July.

The cinema closed earlier this year after the private operator said it was making unsustainable losses despite minimal rent.

The building is owned by Galway City Council, which committed millions in public funding to complete the building for its opening in 2018.

The confirmation of the use of the venue for the Film Fleadh comes less than a week after the City Council announced it is seeking expresions of interest for a new operator.

The Galway Film Fleadh has made an agreement with the City Council to manage the Pálás venue for the duration of the festival.

Pálás, along with the Town Hall Theatre, will host screenings and other events during the festival, which runs from July 8th-13th.

Tickets are already on sale for some events, with full programme details to be announced on June 24th.