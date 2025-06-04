  • Services

Services

Pálás cinema to host Galway Film Fleadh 2025

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Pálás cinema to host Galway Film Fleadh 2025
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Pálás cinema will host part of this year’s Galway Film Fleadh in July.

The cinema closed earlier this year after the private operator said it was making unsustainable losses despite minimal rent.

The building is owned by Galway City Council, which committed millions in public funding to complete the building for its opening in 2018.

The confirmation of the use of the venue for the Film Fleadh comes less than a week after the City Council announced it is seeking expresions of interest for a new operator.

The Galway Film Fleadh has made an agreement with the City Council to manage the Pálás venue for the duration of the festival.

Pálás, along with the Town Hall Theatre, will host screenings and other events during the festival, which runs from July 8th-13th.

Tickets are already on sale for some events, with full programme details to be announced on June 24th.

More like this:
no_space
City man convicted and fined over illegal Salmon fishing in Connemara

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city man has been convicted and fined over illegal ...

no_space
Dáil hears state failure to buy Corrib Great Southern site "disaster decision"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Dáil has heard that the Government's failure to p...

no_space
Sonia 'Sunny' Jacobs remembered as friendly, intelligent woman as tributes continue

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSonia 'Sunny' Jacobs is being remembered as a friendl...

no_space
Galway city chosen for ‘Home of Halloween’ pilot festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city is one of five pilot projects nationwide ...

no_space
Co Galway had highest number of Storm Éowyn compensation claims

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Galway had the highest number of Storm Éowyn c...

no_space
Over 7,000 Galway students begin State Exams this morning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust shy of eight thousand students across Galway wil...

no_space
Former Gort convent could be turned into a remote hub

The Government has been asked to speed up the process that would see the former Gort Convent tran...

no_space
Galway’s retired phone and postal workers gather for night of nostalgia

Memories of a time when the letter and the landline were top of the communications tree were reki...

no_space
Woodford students branch out for Work Programme

Students from Mercy College, Woodford, gathered in Coillte’s Lough Key Forest Park, Co. Roscommon...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up