Pálás cinema in Galway city announces its closing next February

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Pálás cinema in Galway City has announced it will be closing its doors next February.

The cinema has been screening a wide variety of movies, including blockbusters, independent and Irish films for the past seven years.

In its statement, it says it has worked hard to avoid this outcome, but says ‘rising costs and the oversaturation of the Galway cinema market have made continued trading unviable’.

It says it is with deep regret that they have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the business.