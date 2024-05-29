Pledge Oughterard community will be at heart of plans for new pedestrian footbridge

The community in Oughterard will be at the heart of plans to build a new pedestrian footbridge in the village.

That was the assurance given by an engineer from Transport Infrastructure Ireland at a meeting of Connemara councillors at County Hall.





Plans are advancing for the bridge, with consultants carrying out assessments to see what options might be feasible.

The footbridge has been sought for years, but has encountered repeated setbacks and delays due to environmental issues.

Councillor Tom Welby has been speaking to David Nevin about how the project is progressing.

