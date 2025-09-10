  • Services

Services

Plea to Junior Education Minister for extra classrooms for St.Oliver's Special School in Tuam

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plea to Junior Education Minister for extra classrooms for St.Oliver's Special School in Tuam
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ability West has made a plea to Junior Education Minister Michael Moynihan for some extra land for St. Oliver’s Special School in Tuam as it’s at capacity

The Department of Education school caters for pupils aged 4 to 18 with learning disability or Autism or Emotional and Behavioural Difficulties

Today’s official opening by Minister Moynihan was attended by a crowd of 150 including TDs, Senators and Councillors

They were told that the school is already at capacity going from 5 pupils when it opened in 2021 to today’s roll of 40 with the suggestion that part of the Toghermore Campus could be used

The school operates under the patronage of Ability West and chairperson Julie Silke Daly says more land is needed as the facility is now at capacity

Acting Principal Bernie Creaven says today’s opening was a lovely gathering of everyone involved in St.Oliver’s Special School

Minister Moynihan is also visiting Esker National School as part of his day-long visit to Galway

The second level schools included in his itinerary are St Raphael’s and St Brigid’s in Loughrea and Seamount College Kinvara

 

More like this:
no_space
Initiative to drive a fair and just energy transition in the West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn initiative is being launched in the city in the ne...

no_space
Action demanded as businesses feel brunt of parking chaos in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLocal councillors are demanding action on so-called p...

no_space
Approval for floodlights at Renmore and Doughiska pitches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans have moved forward for floodlights at playing p...

no_space
Works to get underway on dangerous road near Corrandulla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks are to get underway on a dangerous stretch of r...

no_space
County Council vows to get tougher on dereliction across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council has signaled it's preparing to ...

no_space
New Chain of Office presented to Tuam Cathaoirleach

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly commissioned Chain of Office has been prese...

no_space
Tuam's Conor Ó Domhnaill joins childrens' news team at TG4

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTuam native journalist Conor Ó Domhnaill has joined t...

no_space
Missing elderly Galway city man found safe and well

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 80-year-old man missing from Galway city has been...

no_space
Do Not Swim Advisory Notice for Grattan Road Beach due to high levels of E.coli Bacteria

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Swim Advisory Notice has been issued for Gra...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up