Plea to Junior Education Minister for extra classrooms for St.Oliver's Special School in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Ability West has made a plea to Junior Education Minister Michael Moynihan for some extra land for St. Oliver’s Special School in Tuam as it’s at capacity

The Department of Education school caters for pupils aged 4 to 18 with learning disability or Autism or Emotional and Behavioural Difficulties

Today’s official opening by Minister Moynihan was attended by a crowd of 150 including TDs, Senators and Councillors

They were told that the school is already at capacity going from 5 pupils when it opened in 2021 to today’s roll of 40 with the suggestion that part of the Toghermore Campus could be used

The school operates under the patronage of Ability West and chairperson Julie Silke Daly says more land is needed as the facility is now at capacity

Acting Principal Bernie Creaven says today’s opening was a lovely gathering of everyone involved in St.Oliver’s Special School

Minister Moynihan is also visiting Esker National School as part of his day-long visit to Galway

The second level schools included in his itinerary are St Raphael’s and St Brigid’s in Loughrea and Seamount College Kinvara