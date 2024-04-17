Plea for tenants to “respect houses” as keys to be handed over to new social homes in Ahascragh
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
There’s a plea for tenants to “mind and respect” new social homes in Ahascragh, as keys are to be handed over shortly.
The project at the old Bridge Court saw ten derelict homes knocked and replaced with 12 new homes, while others were refurbished.
The home demolished at Bridge Court weren’t all that old, having been built around the late 1980’s.
That fact was clearly on Councillor Declan Geraghtys mind this week as he made a plea for the incoming tenants to “mind and respect” their new homes.
He told a meeting of local councillors they’ve previously seen good homes fall to “rack and ruin” and be “treated like barmats”.
His opinion was that anyone who allows that to happen to their home should never receive a social home ever again.
Councillor Geraghty added these new units in Ahascragh are absolutely fabulous homes – and they came at a cost to every taxpayer, and a little respect goes a long way.
It was acknowledged by all present that the vast majority of social tenants are perfect tenants – but tough action should be taken against the small minority mistreating their homes, neighbours and communities.
Photo – Several derelict homes at Bridge Court in 2019
