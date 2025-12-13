Playground could benefit from LPT funding

A local Councillor is calling for a small slice of Galway’s Local Property Tax revue to go towards the upgrading of a popular community playground.

Cllr Martina Kinane has proposed that €15,000 from the Local Property Tax Discretionary Fund be allocated to the Clarinbridge Playground Committee to match funding required for a LEADER application to upgrade the to upgrade the facility in the village.

“It is essential that the local property tax is spent within our communities to support projects that deliver real and tangible benefits to local families,” said Cllr Kinane.

She estimated that there was approximately 900 children under the age of in the area who would use the facility.

The proposed upgrade project will significantly enhance the quality, accessibility and durability of the facility. This would include the installation of new all-weather surfacing, making the playground fully usable year-round.

Repairs would also be carried out to existing equipment along with the addition of new play items, with the introduction of sensory panels to support inclusive play for children of all abilities.

It would also see the replacement of existing picnic benches with recycled plastic units, promoting sustainability and reducing maintenance needs.

“These improvements will transform our existing playground into a more inclusive, engaging, and resilient community space,” Cllr Kinane said.

“By investing in durable surfacing, upgraded equipment and inclusive play features, we are ensuring that children of all abilities have safe and enjoyable opportunities to play regardless of weather.

“The use of recycled materials also demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability,” she added.

Pictured: Cllr Martina Kinane in Clarinbridge.