Platform94 publishes first Annual Report after year of transformative growth

Platform94, the west of Ireland’s centre of excellence for scaling businesses, has published its first-ever Annual Report – marking a landmark year of progress, purpose and possibility across the region’s innovation ecosystem.

The 2024 Annual Report reflects a year of exceptional momentum, with Platform94 significantly increasing occupancy, expanding infrastructure, generating record levels of activity and engagement, and amplifying its regional and international brand presence.

The year saw the official opening of Platform94’s newly expanded 66,000 sq ft headquarters, which reached 95% occupancy and became home to more than 80 businesses and 640 employees making it one of the most dynamic innovation hubs in the country.

Companies operating at Platform94 generated over €300 million in revenue in 2024, contributing over €210 million in GVA with a total economic impact of over €540 million over the 12-month period.

“This report is a reflection of the belief and momentum that we are building” said Marie Donnellan, CEO of Platform94.

“It tells the story of a small team with a big purpose, and a community that’s scaling globally together. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that’s focused on deeper support, stronger partnerships, and reinvestment in what matters most: helping ambitious businesses to scale globally from the west of Ireland.”

The Platform94 team delivered a significant level of impact with hundreds of tailored introductions and collaborations between members, partners, customers and funders, and over 1420 event attendees at a range of tailored scaling events.

It also saw Platform94 named Galway Chamber’s Overall Business of the Year 2024 – and the launch of SCALE, a fast-growing community of scaling indigenous businesses now spanning 50+ members, 800 employees, and seven corporate partners, with tailored supports and international growth pathways already underway.

“Every achievement in this report is a testament to what’s possible when a small, agile team is deeply connected to a clear purpose,” Marie Donnellan added.

The Annual Report and audited financial results confirm a significant strengthening of Platform94’s financial position in 2024, enabling the organisation to reinvest in a range of impactful initiatives for its community.

“The financial strengthening has enabled strong foundation building allowing us to think bigger.” said Donnellan. “Our members are already seeing the benefit of our reinvestment, further advancing our infrastructure, our support services and our impact.”

In a joint closing statement to the Annual Report, shareholder representatives Karen Ronan, CEO of Galway Chamber, and John Brennan, CEO of WestBIC, stated “Platform94 delivered strong commercial growth, deepened its impact across the region, and demonstrated real financial resilience; we look forward to the opportunities and further progress that 2025 will bring.”

Pictured: Members of the Platform94 team (from left) Edel Dooney, Noreen Conway, Mary Murphy, CEO Marie Donnellan, Emily Lohan and Thomas Fisher.