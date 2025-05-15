Platform94 publishes first Annual Report after year of transformative growth

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Platform94, the west of Ireland’s centre of excellence for scaling businesses, has published its first-ever Annual Report – marking a landmark year of progress, purpose and possibility across the region’s innovation ecosystem.
The 2024 Annual Report reflects a year of exceptional momentum, with Platform94 significantly increasing occupancy, expanding infrastructure, generating record levels of activity and engagement, and amplifying its regional and international brand presence.
The year saw the official opening of Platform94’s newly expanded 66,000 sq ft headquarters, which reached 95% occupancy and became home to more than 80 businesses and 640 employees making it one of the most dynamic innovation hubs in the country.
Companies operating at Platform94 generated over €300 million in revenue in 2024, contributing over €210 million in GVA with a total economic impact of over €540 million over the 12-month period.
“This report is a reflection of the belief and momentum that we are building” said Marie Donnellan, CEO of Platform94.
“It tells the story of a small team with a big purpose, and a community that’s scaling globally together. It marks the beginning of a new chapter, one that’s focused on deeper support, stronger partnerships, and reinvestment in what matters most: helping ambitious businesses to scale globally from the west of Ireland.”
The Platform94 team delivered a significant level of impact with hundreds of tailored introductions and collaborations between members, partners, customers and funders, and over 1420 event attendees at a range of tailored scaling events.
It also saw Platform94 named Galway Chamber’s Overall Business of the Year 2024 – and the launch of SCALE, a fast-growing community of scaling indigenous businesses now spanning 50+ members, 800 employees, and seven corporate partners, with tailored supports and international growth pathways already underway.
“Every achievement in this report is a testament to what’s possible when a small, agile team is deeply connected to a clear purpose,” Marie Donnellan added.
The Annual Report and audited financial results confirm a significant strengthening of Platform94’s financial position in 2024, enabling the organisation to reinvest in a range of impactful initiatives for its community.
“The financial strengthening has enabled strong foundation building allowing us to think bigger.” said Donnellan. “Our members are already seeing the benefit of our reinvestment, further advancing our infrastructure, our support services and our impact.”
In a joint closing statement to the Annual Report, shareholder representatives Karen Ronan, CEO of Galway Chamber, and John Brennan, CEO of WestBIC, stated “Platform94 delivered strong commercial growth, deepened its impact across the region, and demonstrated real financial resilience; we look forward to the opportunities and further progress that 2025 will bring.”
Pictured: Members of the Platform94 team (from left) Edel Dooney, Noreen Conway, Mary Murphy, CEO Marie Donnellan, Emily Lohan and Thomas Fisher.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Ups and downs of Camino novices
A suggestion from a friend led to a seven-day walk on the French way of famous Camino de Santiago...
Dry start to ’25 continued on through April
APART from the notable exception of Storm Éowyn on January 23/24 last, our very pleasant start to...
All roads lead to Tony Burke Motors for its Commercial Vehicles showcase
Toyota dealer Tony Burke Motors is holding a Commercial Vehicles Open Week from Monday next, May ...
Shamtown is the story of all our younger days
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Maybe it was the nostalgia – all the references to Italia...
Exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of historic Athenry
Fee Savers Property Sales (Ireland’s leading low-cost estate agency) is delighted to present a un...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Undermining the State A report reaches us which would go to show that attempts are sti...
Traffic solutions all seem to be caught in a logjam
World of Politics with Harry McGee I was out in North Connemara last weekend for a walk commem...
Ford moves to reassure Kuga PHEV owners on battery issue
Ford dealers in Ireland are offering complimentary Kuga PHEV check-ups to reassure customers that...
IRB plans ‘kangaroo court’ for Oughterard
A political conspiracist organisation gaining ground in Galway and styling itself the Irish Repub...