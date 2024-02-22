Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension

Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open a major extension tomorrow.

It’s the largest innovation centre in the West of Ireland and is now 11 times bigger than it was when it opened in 1994.





Junior Minister for Enterprise Dara Calleary will officially cut the ribbon on the latest extension on Friday morning.

It’s estimated that Platform94 will bring a Gross Added Value of almost €70m to the regional economy this year.

Photo – Platform94

