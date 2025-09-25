Plaque at Lynch's Castle commemorates victim of shocking 1974 murder

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A new plaque has been unveiled at Lynch’s Castle in the city, to commemorate the victim of a shocking robbery-murder over 50 years ago.

Terryland native Jerome O’ Connor was taking out weekly wages on behalf on his employer SISK at the AIB bank on August 15th, 1974.

As he was leaving the bank, he was confronted by two armed men, and was shot dead when he resisted handing over the cash.

At the unveiling last evening was his widower Nora O’Connor, who will celebrate her 95th birthday in the coming days.

She described him as the most wonderful person that came into her life – and a man who treated everyone with great respect and was always in good humour.

Jerome’s grand nephew, Luke Silke, says his death shocked not just his family, but all of Galway.