Plans will advance to breathe new life into visitor centre at Aughrim

Plans to ‘revitalise’ the Battle of Aughrim visitor centre will be advanced in 2026.

Galway County Council is planning to appoint a consultancy team to deliver a feasibility study, concept development, and detailed design of the project.

Some €129,000 has been set aside for the completion of these stages of the project.

It will be jointly funded by the Government, Failte Ireland and the European Union through the EU Just Transition Fund.

“The project aims to transform the Centre into a leading, sustainable, accessible, and educational heritage attraction which imbodies best practice in interpretation, business planning, and regenerative tourism,” Galway County Council said.

It has several aims including to, “preserve and interpret the Battle of Aughrim’s historical significance” through exhibits and educational programmes.

It will also aim to drive sustainable tourism growth and economic development in the region; promote regenerative tourism practices and environmental stewardship; foster community engagement and local development; and deliver a financially and operationally sustainable visitor centre aligned with EU Just Transition Fund goals.

The tender documents show that this stage of the project must be completed by August 2026.

On July 12, equivalent to July 25 in the modern calendar, 1691, approximately 35,000 troops from eight European nations made up the opposing forces of William of Orange and King James II who went head-to-head just outside Aughrim village as part of the wider struggle for the throne of England.

It resulted in the highest loss of life in any single battle on Irish soil with 5,000 men killed in four hours.

Pictured: Flashback…Regional Tour Guide Michael Riddell (far right) at Aughrim Castle giving a tour of the 1691 Battlefield for Heritage Week some time back.