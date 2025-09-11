Plans well advanced for Ballinasloe’s 186th Show

By Gerry Stronge

PLANS are well advanced for the 186th Ballinasloe Show which takes place over two days later this month on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday the 28th.

The two-day show is a huge undertaking which has the same goals as the first Ballinasloe Show of 1839 namely to showcase the best horses, cattle sheep donkey and dogs in Ireland.

Fr Christy McCormack, Chairperson, said after the huge success of the show over the last few years it was decided last October to go ahead with a two-day event, starting at 9am on the Saturday.

John Harney, Trustee, said that the show would start on Saturday with the Connemara Gelding Classes and culminating with the All-Ireland Keith Clogher Connemara Gelding of the Future with a prize of €500 and the famous Ballinasloe Show Sash.

After that, there are the Cob Classes with the All-Ireland Tony Irish Cobs Downey Cob of the Future with a prize of €500 and the sash.

Gerry Stronge, Trustee, announced that the third year of the famous Horse and Pony loose jumping All-Irelands also starts at 11am.

This competition started three-years ago with over 50 entries last year. Over 30 of the horses and ponies entered last year were sold within two-weeks of the show, such was the interest in it from potential buyers.

This event culminates in the All-Ireland EquiTrans Horse Transport Loose Jumping Horse Champion and the All-Ireland EquiTrans Pony Loose Jumping Championships and over €2,000 in prizemoney.

At 10am The Salmons Department Store Childrens In-Hand Fancy Dress competition for either animal or handler, or both, starts. Padraic Smyth’s committee said that the Wags’n’Tails pet show, will begin at 2pm with classes for every dog. The highlight will be the crowning of the All-Ireland Native Dog champion.

Peter O’Connor, Trustee, said that the Sunday events will start with The Garbally Oil Working Hunter classes in the sand arena at 9.30am. This is a massive competition with a huge number of entries which go on all day.

Also starting at 11am is the Jim Derwin Ridden Horse classes with a highlight being The Jim Derwin Equestrian Champion Ridden Horse of Show with a first prize of €500.

Noel Harney Trustee said that with the huge entries for the cattle classes this year, judging will start at 11am sharp.

There is a high level of sponsorship this year particularly from O’Connors Foodhall Best Butchers Heifer; M. Stapleton Farm Supplies & Services, Champion Bullock; and The Ballinasloe Mart Champion Beast of The Show to name just a few.

Gerry Dolan, Billy Costello and Tommie Dolan, Committee members are looking forward to the sheep classes which had a big increase last year with the main class being the Francis Larkin Auctioneer, Champion Sheep of the Show, with a €150 prize

Other events starting at 11am on Sunday include: The Connemara Three Year Old Filly Championship; The All-Ireland Irish Draught Colt Foal Championship; The All Ireland Irish Draught Filly Foal Championship; and The All-Ireland Donkey Mare and Foal Championship.

Also, on Sunday there will be Ridden and Show Pony classes and Connemara Classes Riding Horses, Young Horses Brood Mare and Foal to name but a few.

With 5 All-Irelands on Saturday and four All-Irelands on Sunday, including all the other classes, it’s going to be a great weekend in Ballinasloe at The Showgrounds.

There will be an array of trade stands and food stalls on site while there is free parking at The Fairgreen thanks to Galway County Council.

The Trustees and Committee would like to acknowledge that this show would not be able to be held without the generosity of over 200 sponsors and 50 volunteer stewards.

For further details and to enter for all the classes, visit www.ballinasloeshow.ie Closing date for entries is 6pm Friday, September, 19th.

For trade stands please email: ballinasloeshow.ie with a closing date of September 13th. No trade stands will be accepted on the days of the show unless pre-booked.

On a historical note, Ballinasloe Agricultural Society was formed in 1839 with the aims of advancing farming techniques and promoting better agricultural practices in the area and beyond.

Lord Clancarty, who owned extensive lands in the area, initiated and sponsored the society, which became the first of its kind in Ireland.

The society provided tangible assistance to farmers through a model farm, a paid agricultural instructor who offered advice, and grants for farm improvements.

The society’s activities and successes made it an exemplar for the broader Royal Agricultural Society of Ireland, helping to spread best practices across the country.

Pictured: The winner of the EquiTrans All-Ireland Pony Loose Jumping at the 2024 Ballinasloe Show was Mark Briscoe, Portumna [on right]. Also in photo are Show Committee members, Helen Donoghue and John Harney; Julie Marchant [judge]; Andrew Williams [judge]; Fr Christy McCormack, Show Chairperson; and John Kearney, EquiTrans [sponsor]. PHOTO: GERRY STRONGE.