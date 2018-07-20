Plans unveiled for amphitheatre at Lough Atalia

Galway City Tribune – Plans by Yeats College for new sports and cultural facilities overlooking Lough Atalia – including amphitheatre, performance space and exercise areas – have been submitted to Galway City Council.

Terry Fahy of Yeats College has sought permission to develop the ‘wellness and cultural space’ on a 1.4-acre site behind the Huntsman.

The plans include:

■ A glazed stage podium building with multi-purpose use including performance, staging, indoor exercise, college functions; sliding doors to open up for performance space and moveable partitions for events and staging/acoustic equipment.

■ Viewing platform of Lough Atalia. An observation tower structure with a bridge link to the roof of the stage building.

■ Covered and glazed screened amphitheatre sating (with toilets and dressing rooms under seating). The roof structure will be designed to allow sliding glass/Perspex additional covering for various weather conditions but remains open space.

■ A 250-metre kerbed running track.

■ Multi-purpose grass zones for stretching and exercising.

■ Set down area onto the Dublin Road for maintenance vehicles, deliveries and loading for events.

“The amphitheatre is sited adjacent to the water giving views from the amphitheatre seating to the stage building and beyond into Lough Atalia. It is on the approach into the city and will enhance this side of the city that lacks public amenity space with an identity,” the application reads.

