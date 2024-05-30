Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska

Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska.

Councillor Alan Cheevers say the Doughiska Roscam Ardaun Development Company are looking to advance the project on lands fronting onto Doughiska Park.





He says they plans will include a new preschool, a multi sport all-weather facility, and community rooms.

Councillor Cheevers feels it’s badly needed in the area.

