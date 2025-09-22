  • Services

Services

Plans to demolish old tourist office in Salthill

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans to demolish old tourist office in Salthill
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are moving to demolish the old tourist office in Salthill.

The long-defunct office sits beside Galway Atlantaquaria – and it has certainly seen better days.

There were various plans over the past decade to repurpose the site, including a penguinarium.

In the end, none of them amounted to anything, though a meeting this week heard on occasion groups of brazen visitors park their campervans around it.

Council staff revealed that the current plan is to rezone the land, and then tear down the office.

They added that attempts were made to improve its appearance through an art project – but it ended up looking no better.

It was also noted that planning permission isn’t needed to clear the site, if the works cost less than €126 thousand.

There was laughter when Councillor Alan Curran, who’s also a teacher, joked he had a cost-effective solution – TY students who’d be delighted to knock it down for free.

More like this:
no_space
Garda appeal for missing teen from Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are appealing for help in finding a teenager m...

no_space
Design team to be appointed for 200 extra beds project at UHG before end of year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA design team is to be appointed before the end of th...

no_space
23 local artists receive €411,000 collectively in funding

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM23 local artists have been awarded over €411,000 coll...

no_space
Swimmers aim to make a splash for Jigsaw services in Galway

Jigsaw, the youth mental health charity, will hold its Swim for Jigsaw fundraiser this weekend — ...

no_space
Vandals target running track in Ballinasloe

Ballinasloe’s running track has been subjected to repeated acts of vandalism – prompting calls fr...

no_space
Galway research projects aim to improve medical treatments

University of Galway is leading three new projects that aim to make medical treatments safer, fas...

no_space
Local TD says Government must get "ambitious" about equine therapy in West

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Government must get more ambitious when it comes ...

no_space
Galway City Council and BIA Innovator Campus to host international tourism workshop and study visit this week.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council and BIA Innovator Campus will w...

no_space
GRETB learners feature in new TG4 documentary with TikToker Kayleigh Trappe

As tens of thousands of students return to school and college, a new TG4 documentary focuses on s...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up