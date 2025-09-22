Plans to demolish old tourist office in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are moving to demolish the old tourist office in Salthill.

The long-defunct office sits beside Galway Atlantaquaria – and it has certainly seen better days.

There were various plans over the past decade to repurpose the site, including a penguinarium.

In the end, none of them amounted to anything, though a meeting this week heard on occasion groups of brazen visitors park their campervans around it.

Council staff revealed that the current plan is to rezone the land, and then tear down the office.

They added that attempts were made to improve its appearance through an art project – but it ended up looking no better.

It was also noted that planning permission isn’t needed to clear the site, if the works cost less than €126 thousand.

There was laughter when Councillor Alan Curran, who’s also a teacher, joked he had a cost-effective solution – TY students who’d be delighted to knock it down for free.