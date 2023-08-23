  • Services

Plans to demolish existing Lidl in Gort to pave way for major expansion

Plans to demolish existing Lidl in Gort to pave way for major expansion
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Permission is being sought for the major redevelopment and expansion of the Lidl store in Gort.

The plans would see the existing store at Crowe Street demolished, and replaced with a considerably expanded new building with significant alterations to the site layout.

The plans would increase floor space by about 30 percent – and also involve the demolition of a vacant two-storey building at Crowe Street.

There’d also be revised vehicle and pedestrian access points, and new pedestrian access at Kinincha Road and Crowe Street.

County planners are due to make a decision in October.

