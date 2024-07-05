Plans to demolish derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace with housing estate

Plans have been lodged to knock two derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small housing estate.

The existing sub-standard homes are located along Main Street.





Under the plans led by C&N Higgins Development, they’d be replaced with 11 new homes, mostly two and three bed units.

County planners will make a decision in August.

