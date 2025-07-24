Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a controversial vacant pub in Ballybane and replace it with a student block.

Glen Ward and Maureen McDonagh are seeking permission for the project at the former site of “The Lantern”.

The Lantern hasn’t opened as a pub in several years – though in its last year of operation in 2019, Gardaí were called there dozens of times.

A license renewal was initially refused that year, following objections from Gardaí and local residents, though was later granted to allow the owner to sell it on.

Given the history of the site, locals will likely be content to see the latest vision.

It firstly involves the demolition of the infamous pub at Ballybane Shopping Centre.

In its place would be a four storey building, consisting of a retail unit at ground floor, and 31-bed student accommodation overhead.

City planners will make a decision in September.

