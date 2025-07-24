  • Services

Services

Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Plans to demolish controversial Ballybane pub and replace with student block
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans have been unveiled to demolish a controversial vacant pub in Ballybane and replace it with a student block.

Glen Ward and Maureen McDonagh are seeking permission for the project at the former site of “The Lantern”.

The Lantern hasn’t opened as a pub in several years – though in its last year of operation in 2019, Gardaí were called there dozens of times.

A license renewal was initially refused that year, following objections from Gardaí and local residents, though was later granted to allow the owner to sell it on.

Given the history of the site, locals will likely be content to see the latest vision.

It firstly involves the demolition of the infamous pub at Ballybane Shopping Centre.

In its place would be a four storey building, consisting of a retail unit at ground floor, and 31-bed student accommodation overhead.

City planners will make a decision in September.

2560216

More like this:
no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers on Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Decline in new home completions in Galway city and county

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNew home completions in Galway City and County decrea...

no_space
Do Not Consume Notice for 400 customers in Tully – Tullycross water supply

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Do Not Consume Notice has been issued for 400 custo...

no_space
Local TD critical of red tape holding up Ballinasloe anti-social behavior taskforce

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is hitting out at what amounts to 'red tap...

no_space
Replacement ladders at Blackrock diving tower may need environmental assessment

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMReplacement ladders at Blackrock in Salthill may have...

no_space
Do Not Swim notices lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane...

no_space
Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResults from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and G...

no_space
Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 r...

no_space
Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portum...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up