Plans to create bicycle parking at University of Galway by demolishing prefab
Permission is being sought to create space for 50 new bicycle spaces at University of Galway by knocking a well-known prefab building.
The structure – known as the Riverside Terrapin Building – is located between Distillery Road and the New University Entrance.
It currently houses organisation Music For Galway, as well as academic staff.
City planners will make a decision on the plans to replace it with 50 bicycle stands in December.
