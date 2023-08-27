  • Services

Plans to convert old Craughwell creche into residential care home

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged to convert a disused crech building in Craughwell into a residential care facility.

The project, led by Ironclad Properties Limited, involves a building previously known as Stapletons Childcare Centre at Killora off the main road.

It would involve the construction of an extension and would cater to four adults with complex medical needs.

County planners are due to make a decision in October.

