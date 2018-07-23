Plans to build 40 new homes on east side of Galway City

Plans to construct almost 40 new homes on a site in Roscam on the east side of the city, have been lodged at City Hall.

Renaissance Property Ltd, which is headed up by Darren O’Regan and Liam Mannion from Glenamaddy, has sought permission for the development of the 2.2-acre site bounded by Ros Caoin, Boireann Bheag and Caiseal Cam and owned by Tom and Eileen Killarney.

The plans include for the demolition of an existing two-storey house at Curragrean, and for the construction of 10 two-storey four-bed semis; 2 two-storey three-bed semis; 8 two-storey three-bed terraced; a four/five storey apartment block containing 4 one-bed apartments, 11 two-bed and 2 three-bed apartments; and 64 parking spaces

Access to the site will be from the existing distributor road which serves the neighbouring estates.

“The site is within a short walking distance of the nearby neighbourhood centre facilities and associated amenities located at the junction of the local distributor road and the Doughiska Road.

“The site is well served by public open space both within the proposed scheme and in the existing play area park amenities in and around the adjacent areas. The site is well connected both for pedestrians and cyclists via the existing road network.

“The site is within a short walk of Dublin Road, which is served by local and regional bus routes,” the application reads.

It is proposed to access the site via the existing access point onto the Ros Caoin estate road.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.