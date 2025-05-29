  • Services

Plans to be lodged for Park and Ride facilities on west side of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Plans are to be lodged in the coming weeks for Park and Ride facilities on the west side of Galway City.

The site would be on the Bearna Road, close to its junction with Cappagh Road/ Western Distributor Road, and would offer 190 spaces.

Plans are also being advanced for a 320-space Park and Ride on the N83 near Claregalway, and a 550-space facility at Junction 19 on the M6.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway West TD John Connolly said “red tape” has proven a big problem – as well as the project being led from Dublin.

