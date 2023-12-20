The HSE is to lodge long-awaited plans for a new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden over the next fortnight.

The new build will replace the existing St. Anne’s Community Nursing Unit and Clifden District Hospital.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’ll be a two-storey rectangular courtyard building with 40 bed spaces, that will offer a mix of dementia, short-stay and long-stay accommodation.

As part of the development, the existing St Anne’s will be reconfigured to provide admin areas, resident support areas, and a Day Hospital.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion hopes the new build will address ongoing operational issues due to staffing difficulties.

The post Plans to be lodged for new Community Nursing Unit in Clifden over next fortnight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.